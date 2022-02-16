OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal finally has a wicket to his name and it is the dangerous Kyle Mayers. The leggie was denied a wicket off his first ball when debutant Ravi Bishnoi misjudged a catch but now, he has got Mayers, who was looking good today. Kyle Mayers lbw b Chahal 31(24)
After an early wicket, West Indies have taken the fight to India and the man in charge has been Kyle Mayers. The left-hander has attacked the bowlers on both sides of the wicket and have managed to keep the innings on track despite the early loss.
Kyle Mayers is taking the attack to India now. He has hit Bhuvneshwar Kumar for two fours in the over and these are good signs for the visitors. India have to produce something different here and there can be a bowling change now.
This game is turning out to be an exciting one! After beating Kyle Mayers with a bouncer and a slower ball, Deepak Chahar has been hit for a six by Nicholas Pooran. Despite the six, India have done well to keep the Windies under check here.
Kyle Mayers has struck two fours off Deepak Chahar's over to fight back for West Indies. Both boundaries came on the leg-side and Chahar was spot on with his swing. After losing Brandon King in the first over, the West Indies have shown some semblance of fighting back.
OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes! After being struck for a four on the second ball of the over, he has dismissed Brandon King. This time, all that the batter could do was offer a simple catch! India are off to a great start in the match. Brandon King c Suryakumar Yadav b Bhuvneshwar 4(5)
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal
Indian captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and has chosen to bowl in the first T20I against West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
After humbling West Indies in the ODIs, India are all set to take the field against the two-time T20 world champions in the T20I series. All three matches in this series would be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. For India, it would be the start of preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022 later this year as the Rohit Sharma-led side would look to narrow down on a squad for the showpiece event in Australia. Sharma, who has been a very successful captain in T20s for his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, would look to repeat the same result with the Indian team, in what would be his second assignment since assuming full-time responsibility of the side in the shortest format.
West Indies are a tough side in this format as they would aim to carry on the momentum they had after beating England in a T20I series prior to this tour. Their skipper Kieron Pollard, who missed two ODIs due to injury, would be eager on returning to form. This series promises to be a competitive one with both teams having stars who are good enough to win games on their own.