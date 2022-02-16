After humbling West Indies in the ODIs, India are all set to take the field against the two-time T20 world champions in the T20I series. All three matches in this series would be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. For India, it would be the start of preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022 later this year as the Rohit Sharma-led side would look to narrow down on a squad for the showpiece event in Australia. Sharma, who has been a very successful captain in T20s for his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, would look to repeat the same result with the Indian team, in what would be his second assignment since assuming full-time responsibility of the side in the shortest format.

West Indies are a tough side in this format as they would aim to carry on the momentum they had after beating England in a T20I series prior to this tour. Their skipper Kieron Pollard, who missed two ODIs due to injury, would be eager on returning to form. This series promises to be a competitive one with both teams having stars who are good enough to win games on their own.