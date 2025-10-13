New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar praised Rohit Sharma's fitness and preparation ahead of the Australia series, drawing parallels with his determination after missing the 2011 World Cup.

Rohit has worked diligently to address his fitness concerns, as evident in his current preparation and mindset. Bangar noted Rohit's hunger and fitness are positive signs, especially in his willingness to contribute as a fielder.

Hitman is part of India's 15-man ODI squad that faces Australia in three matches in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney on October 19, 23, and 25. Sharma could be seen to have dramatically transformed his physique in several social media posts, ahead of India's upcoming ODI series against Australia. The former Indian skipper appears leaner than his physique in the Indian Premier League 2025.

"The last time Rohit Sharma followed such a strict fitness regimen was after he missed out on the 2011 World Cup. That exclusion left a deep wound in his heart, and I think we're seeing a similar level of determination from him now. From 2012 to 2024, he's had a wonderful and successful career, but being called out for his fitness has clearly stayed with him, and he has worked hard to address it. It's visible in his preparation and his mindset. It's great to see Rohit Sharma hungry and fit once again. As a captain, you don't always have the luxury of fielding inside the 30-yard circle; sometimes you need to patrol the outfield, dive around, and contribute as a fielder, too. Rohit seems to be preparing himself completely for that challenge, and that's a very positive sign," Sanjay Bangar said on JioHotstar.

The 'Hitman' is an undisputed ODI all-time great, with 11,168 runs in 273 matches and 265 innings at an average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80, with 32 centuries and 58 fifties. He is India's fourth-highest ODI run-getter.

He has a brilliant ODI record in Australia, with 1,328 runs in 30 matches and innings at an average of 53.12 and a strike rate of over 90, peeling off five centuries and four fifties in the Aussie land with the best score of 171*.

Under Rohit, India secured the 2018 and 2023 ODI Asia Cup, the runners-up position in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at home and the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai this year. His captaincy in ICC tournaments, which saw Team India lose just one out of 23 games across three tournaments and capture two titles, is considered one of the greatest white-ball captaincy runs ever. (ANI)

