Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 4 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson is all set to lead his side once again as they prepare to face table-toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

Rajasthan, currently placed ninth with just one win, will be hoping to turn their campaign around against a Punjab side that has won both their opening fixtures.

Also Read | NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2025: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Mount Maunganui.

Speaking ahead of the match, Samson acknowledged the importance of home advantage and the role of crowd support, especially for Punjab, who will be returning to Mullanpur.

"Yeah, definitely the home games play a huge role in the conditions we all know, which can be favourable if the toss goes your way," Samson said during the pre-match press conference.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Likely To Captain Chennai Super Kings in CSK vs DC IPL 2025 With Uncertainty Over Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Elbow Injury.

"I think definitely conditions, you know, but the toss plays a huge role but the morale and the energy of the stadium definitely help the home team. So yeah, I think Punjab is coming back to their home after a long time, and they will also be having all their fans supporting them. So I think we really enjoy that challenge and are looking forward to it," he added.

Samson, who featured as an Impact Player in Rajasthan's first three matches while Riyan Parag took over the captaincy duties, will now resume full-time leadership of the squad. Reflecting on his journey and mindset, the RR captain shared how each season in the IPL presents a fresh opportunity for growth.

"I think every IPL season brings something new to my career, to my challenge. So I have accepted it, and I'm learning from it and I'm very excitedly looking forward, like how can I contribute in all these three departments," Samson said, hinting at his all-round contributions with bat, gloves, and captaincy.

As Rajasthan aim to climb up from the lower half of the table, all eyes will be on how Samson marshals his troops against an in-form Punjab Kings side. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)