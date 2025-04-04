Chennai, Apr 4 (PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni could be Chennai Super Kings' stand-in captain on Saturday if skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad fails to make it to the playing XI against Delhi Capitals in their IPL clash here.

Gaikwad had taken a blow on his elbow against Rajasthan Royals a few days ago and remains doubtful for the afternoon clash owing to the injury, which could pave the way for CSK's five-time IPL winner Dhoni to take charge.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad's participation in tomorrow's game will depend on how well he (has) recovered," CSK batting coach and former player Michael Hussey told the media on the eve of the game.

"He is still sore and we would take a call as to how he bats in the nets today. If he doesn't play, not sure who will lead," the Australian great added.

While Hussey claimed CSK haven't "thought too much" about who would step in for Gaikwad, he quipped, a "young man from behind the stumps" could be a good option.

"I don't think we've actually thought about that too much. Well, I haven't thought about it too much. I'm sure (Stephen) Fleming and Rutu (Gaikwad) have thought about that," he said.

"But we've got some young guy coming through. He's behind the stumps. Maybe he could do a good job. He's got a bit of experience in the role, so maybe he could do it, but I'm not exactly sure, to be honest," he added.

Dhoni made way for Gaikwad to become the full-time CSK skipper at the beginning of IPL 2024, having captained the franchise for most of its history since the competition began in 2008.

In 2022, CSK had made Ravindra Jadeja their skipper but Dhoni had to take over mid-season owing to a string of losses.

