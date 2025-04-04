NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2025: The New Zealand national cricket team takes on the Pakistan national cricket team in the third and last One-Day International of the three-match series. The NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 match takes place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on April 05. The NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI has a start time of 03:30 AM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the NZ vs PAK ODI on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team. NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Mount Maunganui.

Pakistan will be playing for pride after having already lost the series. The hosts have an unassailable 2-0 lead and they will be keen to perform the whitewash against the visitors. Pakistan have struggled in both batting and bowling in the two ODIs and will be hoping to make a comeback of sorts. Meanwhile, we have drafted the NZ vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI for you. Pakistan Fined for Slow Over-Rate After Suffering 84-Run Loss in NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025 in Hamilton

NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) and Mitchell Hay (NZ).

Batters: Babar Azam (PAK) and Daryl Mitchell (NZ).

All-Rounders: Agha Salman (PAK), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Faheem Ashraf (PAK) and Muhammad Abbas (NZ).

Bowlers: Jacob Duffy (NZ), Ben Sears (NZ) and Nathan Smith (NZ).

NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Daryl Mitchell (c), Jacob Duffy (vc).

NZ vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Mitchell Hay (NZ), Babar Azam (PAK), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Agha Salman (PAK), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Faheem Ashraf (PAK), Muhammad Abbas (NZ), Jacob Duffy (NZ), Ben Sears (NZ) and Nathan Smith (NZ)

