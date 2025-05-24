Bogense (Denmark), May 24 (PTI) Indian golfer Saptak Talwar shot an eagle on a Par-4 on way to a 3-under 69 as he made the cut comfortably at the Danish Golf Challenge at Bogense Golf Club.

Talwar, who is dividing his time between the Hotel Planner Tour -- the second level Tour to the DP World Tour -- and the Indian Tour, had an eagle and three birdies against two bogeys in his card of 69. He had a 73 in the first round and at 2-under, he was Tied-36th.

Calum Fyfe took a two-stroke lead heading into the weekend. The Scotsman fired an impressive eight-under par 64 on day one and went on to sign for a five-under par second round of 67, which included six birdies, to get to 13 under par for the tournament.

Fyfe was one clear of Sweden's Per Langfors after he posted a six under par 66 to move into contention after 36 holes.

Sweden's Langfors was on solo second on 11-under par, one shot ahead of Dutchman Lars van Meijel.

Denmark's John Axelsen was at nine-under par, with compatriot Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen, Czech Filip Mruzek and Swede Albin Bergstrom a shot further back at eight under.

