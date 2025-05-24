It's a battle between the champions and runners-up from IPL 2024, who however had a season to forget and will be playing their last match of Indian Premier League 2025, being eliminated from the IPL 2025 Playoffs race. The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match will be played at the neutral venue of Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 match is the 68th IPL 2025 match, and the last for for both sides concerned for the season. SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders Aim To Sign Off With Consolation Win.

Ahead of the SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 match, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have 11 points from their 13 games, while Kolkata Knight Riders are ahead with 12 points from 13 matches. A win in the SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 match will surely have some importance for both sides, as the side that emerges victorious will finish higher in the points table. In the last meeting between the two teams, KKR had won by a big 80 runs.

Delhi Weather Live

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match will be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, May 25. The weather in Delhi is expected to be decent for playing cricket. There is no rain predicted in the forecast. The temperature might be around 32 degrees Celsius during the entire match time. Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 80 Runs in IPL 2025; Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Bowlers Help Defending Champions Return to Winning Ways.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is expected to assist the bowlers more in the SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 match. The surface will be dry, with patches of grass, helping spinners to a great extent. The captain who wins the toss is however expected to bowl first, as dew might play a role, making spin difficult in the second innings.

