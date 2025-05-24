The French Open 2025 is all set to take centre stage at the iconic Roland Garros, beginning on May 25 and concluding on June 8. This is the second tennis Grand Slam tournament of 2025. The French Open 2025 will be the first time in 20 years that it will be without legendary Rafael Nadal, who announced his retirement last year. Jasmine Paolini Wins Italian Open 2025 Women's Singles Title; Defeats Coco Gauff By Straight Sets to Become First Italian Female in Forty Years to Clinch Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are the defending champions. Neither enters as World No. 1, as Carlos sits behind Jannik Sinner and Swiatek is currently placed at No. 5. She will look to reclaim her dominance. Aryna Sabalenka leads the women's rankings with Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula close behind. Jannik Sinner will face Arthur Rinderknech in Round 1. The men's matchups could heat up by Round 3. Defending champion Alcaraz might face Ben Shelton or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round. Novak Djokovic could potentially meet Denis Shapovalov in Round 3.

Where to Watch French Open 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the French Open 2025 matches in India. Fans can watch the Grand Slam event on the Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 4 HD TV channels in India. For live streaming, scroll down below. Jannik Sinner Meets ‘Tennis Fan’ Pope Leo XIV on Italian Open 2025 Off-Day, World No 1 Star Gifts Bishop of Rome a Racquet (Watch Video).

How to Watch French Open 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

With Sony Sports Network having broadcasting rights, the Indian audience can watch the live streaming of the French Open 2025 on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website.

