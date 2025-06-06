Lucerne (Switzerland), Jun 6 (PTI) Indian golfer Saptak Talwar carded a steady two-under 69 in the opening round to lie tied 39th in the Swiss Challenge Golf Tournament here.

Talwar started on the back nine and picked up birdies on the 11th, 16th and 18th holes. He dropped his only shot of the day on the sixth hole for a card of 69 on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Indian will be looking to make amends this week after missing the cut at the Challenge de Cadiz last week. Talwar has missed the cut two times in seven starts before this week.

At the end of the first day David Horsey was in the lead after putting on a strong round of eight-under 63. The Englishman started on the back nine and struck six birdies in nine holes for a strong day one finish.

On the front nine, he picked up two more shots to put himself in the driver's seat as the sole leader by one stroke. This year Horsey has taken part in five events. The two times that he has made the cut, he has finished inside the top 20.

The second place was occupied by Maximilian Steinlechner of Austria, who shot seven-under 64.

