Scotland vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch SCO vs NED ICC CWC League 2 ODI Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

The Scotland vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match is scheduled to be played on Friday, June 6. Check out live TV and online streaming viewing options of SCO vs NED CWC League 2 below.

    Cricket Rahul Patra| Jun 06, 2025 11:55 AM IST
    Scotland Cricket Team players celebrate a wicket (Photo Credit:X@CricketScotland)

    ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: The Scotland national cricket team will be hosting the Netherlands national cricket team in the 76th ODI match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27. The two teams last faced on May 16, when Scotland won by a big margin of 145 runs. Scotland however have lost their last outing against Nepal, by a thin margin of one wicket. The Dutch have also lost against the same opponent ahead of the Scotland vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match. Nepal Beats Scotland by One Wicket in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match; Karan KC and Kushal Bhurtel's Brilliant Half-Centuries Help NEP Register Thrilling Victory.

    The Netherlands have suffered two consecutive defeats ahead of the SCO vs NED ICC CWC League 2 match, and would not like to have three back-to-back losses in the tournament. Scotland aren't in great form either. The side has lost three and won only two of their last matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27. Winning this match in Dundee, Scotland will be a big boost for the hosts.

    When is Scotland vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

    Scotland will host Netherlands in the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match on Friday, June 6. The SCO vs NED ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match is set to be played at Forthill Cricket Ground in Dundee, scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

    Where to Watch Live Telecast of Scotland vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

    Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the Scotland vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match in India. For SCO vs NED ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 online viewing options, read below. ‘Garden Mein Ghum Rahe Hai!’ Rishabh Pant Gives Hilarious Response After Fans Ask Him About Rohit Sharma While Leaving for England Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series (Watch Video).

    How to Get Free Live Streaming of Scotland vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

    FanCode had the live streaming rights of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in India. So, the Scotland vs Netherlands ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, fans will need to buy a match pass worth 19 INR to watch the SCO vs NED ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match.

