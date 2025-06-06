India A vs England Lions 2nd Unofficial Test Match Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The India National Cricket Team players would look to continue their preparation for the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series when India A take on England Lions in the second unofficial Test match. The first unofficial Test match, which was played at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, ended in a draw, but it did offer a lot of hope and confidence for India, with Karun Nair hitting a scintillating double hundred. Also, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Abhimanyu Easwaran were among the runs as well. Mukesh Kumar Spotted Wearing Virat Kohli's No 18 Jersey During India A vs England Lions 1st Unofficial Test Match, Pic Goes Viral.

The Indian bowlers too were among the wickets in the only innings they bowled. Mukesh Kumar scalped three while Shardul Thakur bagged two. The India A vs England Lions 2nd unofficial Test match could witness KL Rahul in action and fans would hope that he gets some good preparation under his belt, with his experience set to be handy against England.

When is India A vs England Lions 2nd Unofficial Test Match 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

India A will take on England Lions in the 2nd unofficial Test match, starting June 6, Day 1 of the India A vs England Lions 2nd unofficial Test match will be played at the County Ground, Northampton and it starts at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Karun Nair Slams Fourth Double Hundred in First Class Cricket, Achieves Feat During India A vs England A 1st Unofficial Test.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India A vs England Lions 2nd Unofficial Test Match 2025?

Unfortunately, India A vs England Lions live telecast will not be available due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Therefore, fans in India will not be able to watch the IND A vs ENG A 2nd Unofficial Test Match on any TV channel. For India A vs England Lions 2nd Unofficial Test Match 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of India A vs England Lions 2nd Unofficial Test Match 2025?

Fans in India, however, do have online viewing options for India A vs England Lions live streaming. The India A vs England Lions live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. It is unclear, though, if SonyLIV, where IND A vs ENG A live streaming was available for the 1st unofficial Test, would provide the same for the second game as well. Fans can also watch the India A vs England Lions 2nd Unofficial Test Match 2025 on the England Cricket app and website ecb.co.uk.

