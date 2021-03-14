Milan, Mar 14 (AP) Sassuolo boosted its chances of qualifying for the Europa League by beating Hellas Verona 3-2 to leapfrog its opponent into eighth place in Serie A.

Manuel Locatelli got Sassuolo off to the perfect start by firing the hosts in front in the fourth minute but Darko Lazovic leveled two minutes before halftime.

Filip Ðuricic restored Sassuolo's lead shortly after the break. Federico Dimarco volleyed in another equalizer in the 79th but Hamed Traorè scored what was to prove the winner three minutes later.

It was a tense finale and Verona coach Ivan Juric was sent off for dissent in the dying minutes.

Sassuolo moved a point above Verona and eight points below sixth-place Napoli.

FIRST-HALF HAT TRICK

Dušan Vlahovic scored a first-half hat trick to set Fiorentina on its way to a 4-1 victory at fellow struggler Benevento.

Vlahovic scored his first goal with less than eight minutes on the clock, then doubled his tally in the 26th when he tapped in a rebound. The Serbia forward saved his best to last with a sensational curled effort from 25 yards in first-half stoppage time.

Artur Ionita headed in a consolation for Benevento 11 minutes after the break and the visitors had chances to reduce the deficit still further. But Valentin Eysseric sealed the match in the 75th.

Fiorentina moved three points above Benevento and nine above the drop zone, although it has played three matches more than 18th-place Torino.

WOODWORK

Genoa was denied a last-gasp win by the woodwork in its 1-1 draw with Udinese.

Substitute Valon Behrami's strike hit the frame of the goal, where the post meets the crossbar, in stoppage time.

Goran Pandev had opened the scoring for Genoa in the eighth minute but Rodrigo De Paul leveled from the penalty spot on the half hour after Domenico Criscito bundled over Roberto Pereyra.

Genoa moved eight points above Torino. (AP)

