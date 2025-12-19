Hangzhou [China], December 19 (ANI): India's top men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, scripted history at the BWF World Tour Finals 2025, becoming the first Indian men's doubles pair to reach the semi-finals of the prestigious season-ending event.

The World No. 3 pairing sealed their place in the last four with a spirited 17-21, 21-18, 21-15 comeback win over world No. 2 and Paris 2024 bronze medalists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia on Friday.

Satwik and Chirag recovered from the loss of the opening game to register a three-game victory, winning the second and third games with authority to finish as Group B toppers, according to a release.

The result also carried added significance, as the Indian duo avenged their defeat to the Malaysians at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, completing a full-circle moment on one of badminton's biggest stages.

The Indians had already built strong momentum in the group stage, opening their campaign with a gritty comeback win over China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang, followed by a commanding three-game victory against Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri.

Their flawless run ensured they progressed unbeaten from a group widely regarded as the toughest in the draw.

Against the experienced Malaysian pair, Satwik and Chirag once again showcased their resilience. After conceding the first game, they raised the tempo, controlled the mid-court exchanges and stayed composed in key moments to turn the contest around and confirm their semi-final berth.

Satwik and Chirag will face China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang once again in the semi-finals, having previously overcome the same pair in Group B. A win here will secure their place in the finals as they chase their maiden World Tour Finals title. (ANI)

