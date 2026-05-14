Sports News | Saudi Arabia Set to Launch Dunes T20 League in October

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], May 14 (ANI): Saudi Arabia is set to launch its first franchise-based cricket league later this year, with the "Dunes League T20" scheduled to begin in October, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The league has received approval from the Saudi Arabia Cricket Federation (SACF) and is expected to include players who have recently retired from international cricket but are still active in franchise cricket circuits.

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Over the past five years, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a significant disruptor in global sports as it seeks to diversify its oil-dependent economy, hosting high-profile football, tennis, and boxing events. The country's Public Investment Fund (PIF) also launched the breakaway LIV Golf series, although it has recently confirmed it will end its funding after the current season.

There have been reports over the last three years suggesting Saudi Arabia's plans to enter cricket with a T20 league that could rival the Indian Premier League (IPL), along with speculation last year about investment in a 'Grand Slam-style' global T20 structure proposed by the Australian Cricketers' Association.

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The report further added that Saudi Arabia's involvement in cricket has so far been gradual, including sponsorship agreements with the ICC and hosting the IPL auction in 2024.

The SACF also entered into a partnership with the UAE's ILT20 last year and signed a long-term deal to host the FairBreak Women's T20 Challenge, although the inaugural edition has been postponed due to tensions in the Gulf region.

The six-team Dunes T20 League is planned to be held in October, with matches set to take place in Taif, near Jeddah. It has been developed in collaboration with the Sports Asian Network and two talent management firms--Unique Sports Group, which represents players like Jofra Archer, and Prolithic, which manages Abhishek Sharma. Prolithic's Yuvraj Singh will serve as the league's ambassador.

The SACF had initially outlined preliminary plans for the league last year, stating that it aims to place Saudi Arabia firmly on the global cricketing map and help develop domestic cricketing talent.

The league is expected to allow a maximum of four players who have represented full-member international teams in the last two years, keeping it within ICC approval thresholds. Top player salaries could reportedly go up to USD 100,000. (ANI)

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