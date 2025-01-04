New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Former world No 1 Saurabh Chaudhary and multiple international medallist Varun Tomar were among the marksmen to enter the final of the men's 10m air pistol competition in the National Shooting Championship, here on Saturday.

Representing Railways, Saurabh will be vying for the title with Army man Varun at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range on Sunday.

At the end of the qualifications, no shooter could overhaul Saurabh's national record of 591, which he shot a few days earlier.

Varun shot 585 to finish third among the 1,339 shooters who finished their qualification rounds. The Army marksman was among three shooters including teammate Pradhyumn Singh and Haryana's Parmod to make it to both the senior and junior finals.

The men's final will see three Army shooters — Parmod, Mayank Choudhary and Aakash Bhardwaj — line up alongside Saurabh.

Gagandeep will be the only shooter from Punjab to make the finals with his 582 giving him the qualifications spot.

