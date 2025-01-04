Defending champions Manchester City got a much-needed win over Leicester City in the last game and they will now look to build on to it as they gear up to host West Ham United next. Pep Guardiola is undergoing one of the toughest times of his managerial reign with the team struggling. They are currently sixth in the points table with 31 points from 19 games and as things stand, they look out of the title race with Liverpool in the ascendency. Opponents West Ham United have dropped to 13th in the standings and they will need a run of good results to break into the top half. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool vs Manchester United Is Rivalry for Ages but Looks Like Mismatch Now.

Ruben Dias, Rodri, and Oscar Bobb are long term absentees for Manchester City while the likes of Ederson, John Stones, and Matheus Nunes are all returning soon to first-team training. The home side will opt for Erling Haaland in attack with Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva as the playmakers behind him. Phil Foden and Savinho are set to be deployed on the wings.

Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, and Lukasz Fabianski are the three injured players for West Ham United. Tomas Soucek and Guido Rodriguez return to the matchday squad after suspension. Niclas Fullkrug plays as the lone striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Lucas Paqueta as the attacking midfielder. Mohammad Kudus and Crysencio Summerville are the two wide attackers.

Man City will face West Ham in the Premier League 2024-25 on Thursday, December 26. The Manchester City vs West Ham match is set to be played at the Etihad Stadium and it starts at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Manchester City vs West Ham live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. For Manchester City vs West Ham online viewing options, read below.

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs West Ham, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester City should win this game although it may not be a comfortable one.

