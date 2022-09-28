Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 28 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first T20I between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.

South Africa Innings:

Quinton de Kock

b Arshdeep Singh

1

Temba Bavuma

b D Chahar

0

Rilee Rossouw

c Pant b Arshdeep Singh

0

Aiden Markram

lbw b Harshal Patel

25

David Miller

b Arshdeep Singh

0

Tristan Stubbs

c Arshdeep Singh b D Chahar

0

Wayne Parnell

c Suryakumar Yadav b Axar

24

Keshav Maharaj

b Harshal Patel

41

Kagiso Rabada

not out

7

Anrich Nortje

not out

2

Extras: (W-6)

6

Total: (8 wkts, 20 Overs)

106

Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 1-2, 8-3, 8-4, 9-5, 42-6, 68-7, 101-8.

Bowler: Deepak Chahar 4-0-24-2, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-32-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-1-8-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-26-2, Axar Patel 4-0-16-1. (MORE) PTI

