Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 28 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first T20I between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.
South Africa Innings:
Quinton de Kock
b Arshdeep Singh
1
Temba Bavuma
b D Chahar
0
Rilee Rossouw
c Pant b Arshdeep Singh
0
Aiden Markram
lbw b Harshal Patel
25
David Miller
b Arshdeep Singh
0
Tristan Stubbs
c Arshdeep Singh b D Chahar
0
Wayne Parnell
c Suryakumar Yadav b Axar
24
Keshav Maharaj
b Harshal Patel
41
Kagiso Rabada
not out
7
Anrich Nortje
not out
2
Extras: (W-6)
6
Total: (8 wkts, 20 Overs)
106
Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 1-2, 8-3, 8-4, 9-5, 42-6, 68-7, 101-8.
Bowler: Deepak Chahar 4-0-24-2, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-32-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-1-8-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-26-2, Axar Patel 4-0-16-1. (MORE) PTI
