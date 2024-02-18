Rajkot, Feb 18 (PTI) Scoreboard on day four of the third Test between India and England here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 445

England 1st Innings: 319

India 2nd Innings: (Overnight 196-2 in 51 overs)

Yashasvi Jaiswal not out 214

Rohit Sharma lbw b Root 19

Shubman Gill run out (Stokes/Hartley) 91

Rajat Patidar c Rehan Ahmed b Hartley 0

Kuldeep Yadav c Root b Rehan Ahmed 27

Sarfaraz Khan not out 68

Extras: (LB-9, W-2) 11

Total: (For 4 wickets decl in 98 overs) 430

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 1-185, 2-191 , 3-246, 4-258

Bowling: James Anderson 13-1-78-0, Joe Root 27-3-111-1, Tom Hartley 23-2-78-1, Mark Wood 10-0-46-0, Rehan Ahmed 25-1-108-1. MORE

