PSL Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 opened with defending champions Lahore Qalandars going down to Islamabad United. Now on day two, PSL 2024 will witness a double-header. In the first match of the day, Quetta Gladiators will face Peshawar Zalmi. Meanwhile, for Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 live streaming online and TV channel live telecast details you can scroll down. ‘Tera Yaar, Mera Yaar Qaidi Number 804’ Spectators Raise Slogans In Favour of Jailed Imran Khan During PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Rilee Rossouw will captain Quetta Gladiators, replacing Sarfaraz Ahmed. The Gladiators have a new-look pace department with Mohammed Amir and Mohammed Wasim in the side. Babar Azam, on the other hand, is in charge of Peshawar Zalmi, who have a decent line-up.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The T20 cricket is scheduled to be held on February 18, 2024 (Sunday) and will begin at 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). PSL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Pakistan Super League Season Nine.

Where To Watch Free Live Telecast of Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 Match in India

Fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of PSL 2024 on their television sets. No broadcaster has the rights to show the T20 tournament live on TV in India. However, you can still watch the Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match in India. For PSL 2024 live streaming online guide, continue reading.

How To Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India

While there will be no TV telecast, fans can still watch live streaming of Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match online in India. FanCode has the PSL 2024 live streaming online rights in India and will provide access for a nominal subscription fee. Users will have to pay INR 149 to get the PSL 2024 season pass. There is no way to watch PSL 2024 free live streaming online.

