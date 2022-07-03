Birmingham, Jul 3 (PTI) Scoreboard after England's first innings on the third day of the fifth Test between India and England here on Sunday.

India 1st innings 416 all out

England (overnight 82/5)

Alex Lees

b Bumrah

6

Zak Crawley c Shubman Gill b Bumrah 9

Ollie Pope c Shreyas Iyer b Bumrah 10

Joe Root

c Pant b Siraj 31

Jonny Bairstow c Kohli b Shami 106

Jack Leach

c Pant b Shami 0

Ben Stokes

c Bumrah b Thakur 25

Sam Billings

b Siraj 36

Stuart Broad

c Pant b Siraj

1

Matty Potts

c Shreyas Iyer b Siraj

19

James Anderson

not out

6

Extras: (B-16, LB-5, W-1, NB-13)

35

Total: (10 wickets, 61.3 overs)

284

Fall of wickets: 16-1, 27-2, 44-3, 78-4, 83-5, 149-6, 241-7, 248-8, 267-9, 284-10.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 19-3-68-3, Mohammed Shami 22-4-78-2, Mohammed Siraj 11.3-2-66-4, Shardul Thakur 7-0-48-1, Ravindra Jadeja 2-0-3-0.

