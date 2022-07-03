India will be up against Northamptonshire in their second T20 practice match as the limited-overs players continue to prepare for the upcoming T20Is against England. Fans are looking to watch the live streaming of India's practice match while team India is busy in a Test match against England. There are no official broadcasters of the practice game but will Northamptonshire vs India clash be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Continue reading to find out. India vs Northamptonshire Free Live Streaming Online of 2nd T20 Warm-Up Cricket Match: Watch Team India’s Practice Game vs Northants Live on YouTube.

Dinesh Karthik is expected to lead team India once again in the practice match. India will once again focus on giving youngsters like Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh a game and see how they go against a County side.

Is Northamptonshire vs India Warm-Up Match Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides a live telecast of India’s cricket matches but, sadly, won’t be showing the live telecast of Northants vs IND 2nd Warm-up T20. The NOR vs IND 2nd Warm-up T20 2022 will not be live on DD National as well. Live streaming of the game will be available on Northamptonshire's official YouTube channel.

Northamptonshire vs India Warm-Up Match Live Radio Commentary

AIR (All India Radio) generally provides the live commentary of India matches. But with this being a practice game, Northamptonshire vs India live commentary is won’t be available on AIR.

