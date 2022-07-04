Birmingham, Jul 4 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard after India's second innings on the fourth day of the fifth Test against England here on Monday.

India 1st innings: 416 all out

England 1st innings: 284

India 2nd innings: (Overnight 125-3 in 45 overs)

Shubman Gill c Zak Crawley b James Anderson

4

Cheteshwar Pujara

c Alex Lees b Broad

66

Hanuma Vihari

c Bairstow b Broad

11

Virat Kohli

c Root b Stokes

20

Rishabh Pant

c Root b Jack Leach

57

Shreyas Iyer

c James Anderson b Matty Potts

19

Ravindra Jadeja

b Stokes

23

Shardul Thakur c Zak Crawley b Matty Potts

4

Mohammed Shami c Alex Lees b Stokes

13

Jasprit Bumrah

c Zak Crawley b Stokes 7

Mohammed Siraj not out

2

Extras: (B-6, LB-7, NB-3, W-3)

19

Total: (For 10 wkts, 81.5 Overs)

229

Fall of Wickets: 4-1, 43-2, 75-3, 153-4, 190-5, 198-6, 207-7, 230-8, 239-6, 245-10

Bowlers: James Anderson 19-5-46-1, Stuart Broad 16-1-58-2, Matty Potts 17-3-50-2, Jack Leach 12-1-28-1, Ben Stokes 11.5-0-33-4, Joe Root 6-1-17-0.

