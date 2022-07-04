Birmingham, Jul 4 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard after India's second innings on the fourth day of the fifth Test against England here on Monday.
India 1st innings: 416 all out
England 1st innings: 284
India 2nd innings: (Overnight 125-3 in 45 overs)
Shubman Gill c Zak Crawley b James Anderson
4
Cheteshwar Pujara
c Alex Lees b Broad
66
Hanuma Vihari
c Bairstow b Broad
11
Virat Kohli
c Root b Stokes
20
Rishabh Pant
c Root b Jack Leach
57
Shreyas Iyer
c James Anderson b Matty Potts
19
Ravindra Jadeja
b Stokes
23
Shardul Thakur c Zak Crawley b Matty Potts
4
Mohammed Shami c Alex Lees b Stokes
13
Jasprit Bumrah
c Zak Crawley b Stokes 7
Mohammed Siraj not out
2
Extras: (B-6, LB-7, NB-3, W-3)
19
Total: (For 10 wkts, 81.5 Overs)
229
Fall of Wickets: 4-1, 43-2, 75-3, 153-4, 190-5, 198-6, 207-7, 230-8, 239-6, 245-10
Bowlers: James Anderson 19-5-46-1, Stuart Broad 16-1-58-2, Matty Potts 17-3-50-2, Jack Leach 12-1-28-1, Ben Stokes 11.5-0-33-4, Joe Root 6-1-17-0.
