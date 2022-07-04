Birmingham, Jul 4 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England here on Monday.
India 1st innings: 416 all out
Also Read | Alex Ambrose, Indian U-17 Women’s Football Team Assistant Coach Sacked for Sexual Misconduct.
England 1st innings: 284 all out
India 2nd innings:
Also Read | Paula Badosa vs Simona Halep, Wimbledon 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Women's Singles Tennis Match in India.
Shubman Gill c Zak Crawley b James Anderson
4
Cheteshwar Pujara
c Alex Lees b Broad
66
Hanuma Vihari
c Bairstow b Broad
11
Virat Kohli
c Root b Stokes
20
Rishabh Pant
c Root b Jack Leach
57
Shreyas Iyer
c James Anderson b Matty Potts
19
Ravindra Jadeja
b Stokes
23
Shardul Thakur c Zak Crawley b Matty Potts
4
Mohammed Shami c Alex Lees b Stokes
13
Jasprit Bumrah
c Zak Crawley b Stokes 7
Mohammed Siraj not out
2
Extras: (B-6, LB-7, NB-3, W-3)
19
Total: (For 10 wkts, 81.5 Overs)
245
Fall of Wickets: 4-1, 43-2, 75-3, 153-4, 190-5, 198-6, 207-7, 230-8, 239-6, 245-10
Bowlers: James Anderson 19-5-46-1, Stuart Broad 16-1-58-2, Matty Potts 17-3-50-2, Jack Leach 12-1-28-1, Ben Stokes 11.5-0-33-4, Joe Root 6-1-17-0.
England 2nd innings:
Alex Lees
not out
56
Zak Crawley
b Bumrah
46
Ollie Pope
not out
0
Extras: (LB-4 NB-1) 5
Total: (For 1 wkt, 23 overs)
107
Fall of Wickets: 107-1
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah 5-0-23-1, Mohammed Shami 6-2-21-0, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-18-0, Mohammed Siraj 5-0-26-0, Shardul Thakur 3-0-15-0.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)