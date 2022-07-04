Birmingham, Jul 4 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England here on Monday.

India 1st innings: 416 all out

England 1st innings: 284 all out

India 2nd innings:

Shubman Gill c Zak Crawley b James Anderson

4

Cheteshwar Pujara

c Alex Lees b Broad

66

Hanuma Vihari

c Bairstow b Broad

11

Virat Kohli

c Root b Stokes

20

Rishabh Pant

c Root b Jack Leach

57

Shreyas Iyer

c James Anderson b Matty Potts

19

Ravindra Jadeja

b Stokes

23

Shardul Thakur c Zak Crawley b Matty Potts

4

Mohammed Shami c Alex Lees b Stokes

13

Jasprit Bumrah

c Zak Crawley b Stokes 7

Mohammed Siraj not out

2

Extras: (B-6, LB-7, NB-3, W-3)

19

Total: (For 10 wkts, 81.5 Overs)

245

Fall of Wickets: 4-1, 43-2, 75-3, 153-4, 190-5, 198-6, 207-7, 230-8, 239-6, 245-10

Bowlers: James Anderson 19-5-46-1, Stuart Broad 16-1-58-2, Matty Potts 17-3-50-2, Jack Leach 12-1-28-1, Ben Stokes 11.5-0-33-4, Joe Root 6-1-17-0.

England 2nd innings:

Alex Lees

not out

56

Zak Crawley

b Bumrah

46

Ollie Pope

not out

0

Extras: (LB-4 NB-1) 5

Total: (For 1 wkt, 23 overs)

107

Fall of Wickets: 107-1

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah 5-0-23-1, Mohammed Shami 6-2-21-0, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-18-0, Mohammed Siraj 5-0-26-0, Shardul Thakur 3-0-15-0.

