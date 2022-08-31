Dubai, Aug 31 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Asia Cup match between India and Hong Kong here on Wednesday.
India Innings:
KL Rahul c Scott McKechnie b Mohammad Ghazanfar 36
Rohit Sharma c Aizaz Khan b Ayush Shukla 21
Virat Kohli not out 59
Suryakumar Yadav not out 68
Extras: (b-1, w-5, nb-2) 8
Total: 192/2 in 20 overs
Fall of wickets: 38-1, 94-2
Bowling: Haroon Arshad 3-0-53-0, Ayush Shukla 4-0-29-1, Ehsan Khan 4-0-26-0, Aizaz Khan 3-0-37-0, Yasim Murtaza 4-0-27-0, Mohammad Ghazanfar 2-0-19-1.
