Dubai, Aug 31 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Asia Cup match between India and Hong Kong here on Wednesday.

India Innings:

Also Read | Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava, US Open 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Men's Singles Second Round Tennis Match in India.

KL Rahul c Scott McKechnie b Mohammad Ghazanfar 36

Rohit Sharma c Aizaz Khan b Ayush Shukla 21

Also Read | ISL 2022-23 Transfer News: Hyderabad FC Sign Reagan Singh From Chennayin FC.

Virat Kohli not out 59

Suryakumar Yadav not out 68

Extras: (b-1, w-5, nb-2) 8

Total: 192/2 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 38-1, 94-2

Bowling: Haroon Arshad 3-0-53-0, Ayush Shukla 4-0-29-1, Ehsan Khan 4-0-26-0, Aizaz Khan 3-0-37-0, Yasim Murtaza 4-0-27-0, Mohammad Ghazanfar 2-0-19-1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)