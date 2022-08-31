British tennis star Andy Murray will face Emilio Nava in the second round of Men's Singles at US Open 2022 today, August 31. The match is slated to start at 9:30 PM IST. Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV would provide the live telecast and online live streaming of the tennis match in India.

Check the US Open streaming details:

With 2⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ points on offer to the winner at #USOpen, who will end the Slam as 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐍𝐨. 𝟏? 😍

Follow this battle for the No.1 ATP Ranking LIVE from 𝐓𝐎𝐃𝐀𝐘, 𝟕:𝟑𝟎 𝐏𝐌 onwards only on #SonySportsNetwork 📺#GoBigOrGoHome #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/X8BZjNapHn

— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 29, 2022