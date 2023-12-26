Centurion, Dec 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day one of the first Test between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.

Also Read | Burnley vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

India:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Verreynne b Burger 17

Also Read | ‘Excited to Win My First BWF Tour Title’, Says Sathish Kumar Karunakaran After Securing Maiden Title at Odisha Masters 2023.

Rohit Sharma c Burger b Rabada 5

Shubman Gill c Verreynne b Burger 2

Virat Kohli batting 33

Shreyas Iyer batting 31

Extras: 3 (lb-2, w-1)

Total: 91/3 in 26 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-23, 3-24

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 7-2-15-1, Marco Jansen 8-0-29-0, Nandre Burger 5-1-23-2, Gerald Coetzee 6-1-22-0. MORE PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)