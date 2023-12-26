Liverpool blew away their chance of reaching the summit of the English Premier League points table when they were held to a draw against Arsenal at home. They face Burnley away in a Boxing Day fixture where a win could see them jump to the first place, albeit temporarily. The Reds are firing on all cylinders in all competitions and Jurgen Klopp is determined to make amends for the poor campaign they had last term. Opponents Burnley are in a relegation scrap with just 11 points on board. They start the game second last in the table and need a run of victories to climb out of the drop zone. Burnley versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 11:00 pm IST. 'Please Do Not Get Used..' Star Liverpool Footballer Mohamed Salah Pens Down Heartfelt Message For War Victims in Gaza On Special Occasion of Christmas 2023 (See Post).

Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jack Cork and Aaron Ramsey will all undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for Burnley. Charlie Taylore made his comeback against Fulham and his presence will once again be vital. Lyle Foster will lead the attack with Wilson Odobert and Zek Amdouni on the wings. Mike Tresor came on as a second-half substitute in the last game and is likely to keep his place in the team.

Kostas Tsimikas and Luis Diaz were injured against Arsenal and are not likely to take any part this evening. Coady Gakpo and Darwin Nunez will partner Mo Salah in the final third while Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch make up the midfield third for the visiting side. Virgil Van Dijk is looking like his usual best again which bodes well for the team. Mauricio Pochettino Blames Chelsea’s Missed Chances for 2-1 Defeat Against Wolves In Premier League 2023-24.

When is Burnley vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool will take on Burnley in the Premier League 2023-24 on Tuesday, December 26. The Burnley vs Liverpool match will be played at Turf Moor and will start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Premier League 2023–24: Nuno Espirito Santo Named Nottingham Forest’s New Head Coach.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Burnley vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Burnley vs Liverpool match on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Burnley vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Burnley vs Liverpool football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Liverpool have shown some great attacking form this season and Burnley will likely defend deep. Expect the visitors to secure an easy win here to march on in the title race.

