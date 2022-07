Pallekele, Jul 7 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final women's ODI between India and Sri Lanka here on Thursday.

India Innings:

Also Read | India Scheduled to Meet Rival Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 on August 28: Report.

Shafali Verma lbw b Rashmi de Silva 49

Smriti Mandhanac Anushka Sanjeewani b Kavisha Dilhari 6

Also Read | La Liga Transfers: Brais Mendez Joins Real Sociedad, Axel Witsel Signs Up With Atletico Madrid.

Yastika Bhatia c Ama Kanchana b Ranaweera 30

Harleen Deolst Anushka Sanjeewani b Rashmi de Silva 1

Deepti Sharmac Hasini Perera b O Ranasinghe 4

Harmanpreet Kaur c O Ranasinghe b Athapaththu 75

Richa Ghoshc Athapaththu b Ranaweera 2

Pooja Vastrakarnot out 56

Meghna Singhb Athapaththu 8

Renuka Singhb Ama Kanchana 2

Rajeshwari Gayakwadnot out 3

Extras: (W-17, NB-2) 19

Total: (For nine wickets in 50 Overs) 255

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-89, 3-92, 4-94, 5-118, 6-124, 7-221, 8-242, 9-251.

Bowling: Ama Kanchana 9-0-63-1, Oshadi Ranasinghe 9-0-42-1, Kavisha Dilhari 8-0-30-1, Inoka Ranaweera 10-0-22-2, Rashmi Silva 6-0-53-2, Chamari Athapaththu 8-0-45-2.

Sri Lanka Innings:

Vishmi Gunaratnec Gayakwad b Meghna Singh 3

Chamari Athapaththu c Pooja Vastrakar b Harmanpreet Kaur 44

Hasini Perera b Gayakwad 39

Kavisha Dilharist Yastika Bhatia b Gayakwad 12

Harshitha Madavi b Harleen Deol 22

Nilakshi de Silva not out 48

Anushka Sanjeewani b Pooja Vastrakar 1

Ama Kanchanast Yastika Bhatia b Gayakwad 2

Oshadi Ranasinghe c Yastika Bhatia b Pooja Vastrakar 1

Rashmi de Silva b Meghna Singh 18

Inoka Ranaweera b Deepti Sharma 10

Extras (LB-7, W-9) 16

Total: (All out in 47.3 Overs) 216

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-63, 3-99, 4-110, 5-146, 6-149, 7-152, 8-155, 9-183, 10-216.

Bowling: Renuka Singh 8-0-33-0, Meghna Singh 7-0-32-2, Deepti Sharma 8.3-0-47-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 10-0-36-3, Harmanpreet Kaur 5-0-21-1, Pooja Vastrakar 7-0-33-2, Harleen Deol 2-1-7-1 PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)