Mirpur, Dec 25 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here on Sunday.

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 227 & 231

India 1st Innings: 314 & 145 for 7 in 47 overs

Shubman Gill st Nurul Hasan b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 7

KL Rahul c Nurul Hasan b Shakib Al Hasan 2

Cheteshwar Pujara st Nurul Hasan b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 6

Axar Patel b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 34

Virat Kohli c Mominul Haque b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 1

Jaydev Unadkat lbw b Shakib Al Hasan 13

Rishabh Pant lbw b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 9

Shreyas Iyer not out 29

Ravichandran Ashwin not out 42

Extras: (B-1, LB-1) 2

Total: (For 7 wickets in 47 overs) 145

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-12, 3-29, 4-37, 5-56, 6-71, 7-74

Bowling: Shakib Al Hasan 14

-0-50-2, Taijul Islam 11-4-14-0, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 19-4

-63-5, Taskin Ahmed 1-0-4-0, Khaled Ahmed 2-0

-12-0.

