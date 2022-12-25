A scintillating day of cricket awaits us on the fourth day of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test after an action packed third day’s play at Dhaka. After setting themselves up in a strong position in Day 2, India started the day with the goal to wrap up Bangladesh as soon as possible. It didn’t go as planned due to the gritty batting performance of Bangladesh. Zakir Hasan (51), Litton Das (73) and Nurul Hasan (31) first steadied and then counterattacked the Indian bowlers to take Bangladesh to 231, giving them a competitive lead of 144 runs. Axar Patel (3/68) again was the pick of the lot as the Bangladesh batters faced difficulty to play him. India didn’t have the best day in the field with Virat Kohli missing out on several catching opportunities. The most important wicket of the day was taken by Mohammed Siraj dismissing Litton Das with an unplayable inswinger. Virat Kohli Gets into War of Words With Bangladesh Fielders After Getting Dismissed During Day 3 IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 (Watch Video)

Chasing 145, India didn’t have a stable start at all with the top four of KL Rahul, Subhman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli already back in the hut. Shakb Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam wreaked havoc in the Indian innings during the last hour. With Axar Patel and Jaydev Unadkat at the crease on 45/4 and with Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer yet to come, India is still ahead but they need to be brave get the remaining 100 runs as the pitch has deteriorated a lot and the Bangladeshi bowlers pushing to grab on any mistake India make.

When is India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4 will be played at Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on December 25 (Sunday). The Third day's play of the IND vs BAN 2nd Test has a scheduled time of 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Mohammed Siraj Castles Litton Das, Gives India Much-Needed Breakthrough on Day 3 of IND vs BAN 2nd Test (Watch Video)

Where To Watch Live Telecast India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the IND vs BAN 2022 in India and will provide the Live Telecast of the matches on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 to watch the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match Live Telecast on their TV sets.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports Network will provide live Streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Test series on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2022 online.

