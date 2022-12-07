Mirpur, Dec 7 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second ODI between India and Bangladesh here on Wednesday.
Bangladesh
Anamul Haque lbw Siraj 11
Litton Das b Siraj 7
Najmul Shanto b Malik 21
Shakib Al Hasan c Dhawan b Sundar 8
Mushfiqur Rahim c Dhawan b Sundar 12
Mahmudullah c Rahul b Malik 77
Afif Hossain b Sundar 0
Mehidy Hasan Miraz not out 100
Nasum Ahmed not out 18
Extras: (B-1, LB-3, NB-2, W-11) 17
Total: (For Seven Wickets in 50 Overs) 271
Fall of Wickets: 1-11, 2-39, 3-52, 4-66, 5-69, 6-69, 7-217
Bowling: Deepak Chahar 3-0-12-0, Mohammed Siraj 10-0-73-2, Shardul Thakur 10-1-47-0, Umran Malik 10-2-58-2, Washington Sundar 10-0-37-3, Axar Patel 7-0-40-0. MORE PTI
