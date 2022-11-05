Sydney, Nov 5 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and England here on Saturday.

Sri Lanka Innings:

Pathum Nissanka

c (sub)Chris Jordan b Adil Rashid 67

Kusal Mendis

c Livingstone b Chris Woakes

18

Dhananjaya de Silva

c Stokes b Sam Curran

9

Charith Asalanka

c Malan b Stokes

8

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

c Sam Curran b Mark Wood

22

Dasun Shanaka

c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood

3

Wanindu Hasaranga

run out (Jos Buttler/Mark Wood)

9

Chamika Karunaratne

c Hales b Mark Wood

0

Maheesh Theekshana

not out

0

Extras: (B-0, LB-3, W-2)

5

Total: (8 wkts, 20 Overs)

141

Fall of Wickets: 39-1, 72-2, 84-3, 118-4, 127-5, 140-6, 141-7, 141-8.

Bowler: Ben Stokes 3-0-24-1, Chris Woakes 3-0-24-1, Mark Wood 3-0-26-3, Sam Curran 4-0-27-1, Adil Rashid 4-0-16-1, Liam Livingstone 2-0-16-0, Moeen Ali 1-0-5-0. (MORE) PTI

