Sydney, Nov 5 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and England here on Saturday.
Sri Lanka Innings:
Pathum Nissanka
c (sub)Chris Jordan b Adil Rashid 67
Kusal Mendis
c Livingstone b Chris Woakes
18
Dhananjaya de Silva
c Stokes b Sam Curran
9
Charith Asalanka
c Malan b Stokes
8
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
c Sam Curran b Mark Wood
22
Dasun Shanaka
c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood
3
Wanindu Hasaranga
run out (Jos Buttler/Mark Wood)
9
Chamika Karunaratne
c Hales b Mark Wood
0
Maheesh Theekshana
not out
0
Extras: (B-0, LB-3, W-2)
5
Total: (8 wkts, 20 Overs)
141
Fall of Wickets: 39-1, 72-2, 84-3, 118-4, 127-5, 140-6, 141-7, 141-8.
Bowler: Ben Stokes 3-0-24-1, Chris Woakes 3-0-24-1, Mark Wood 3-0-26-3, Sam Curran 4-0-27-1, Adil Rashid 4-0-16-1, Liam Livingstone 2-0-16-0, Moeen Ali 1-0-5-0. (MORE) PTI
