Pakistan (PAK) will cross the sword with Bangladesh (BAN) one last time in the super 12 stage in match number 41 of ongoing T20I World Cup 2022 on 06 November (Sunday) at Adelaide Oval. The crucial encounter will begin at 09:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction PAK vs BAN T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Can Pakistan Still Qualify for Semi-Final? What are PAK's Semis Chances After Defeating South Africa in T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Cricket Match?

Pakistan had a daring outing against the group 2 favourites South Africa on thursday but their supporters are still incredulous about the loss against Zimbabwe by one run that has nearly costed the green shirts a semi-final spot. To qualify for the next round, Pakistan now require the result to come in their favour in either of the two remaining games of other teams in group 2 on Sunday. Adding to that, Pakistan will also need to win their final super 12 stage match against Bangladesh on same day. For Bangladesh, with four points on table, the equation is quite similar to that of Pakistan and apart from winning their last match against the green shirts, the Shakib led side will be hoping some luck around also favours them. Bangladesh loss their previous match to India by 5 runs despite a firing innings by Litton Das, in a rain curtailed match.

PAK vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Litton Das (BAN), Muhammad Haris (PAK) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

PAK vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK),Shan Masood (PAK), Afif Hossain (BAN) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

PAK vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Shadab Khan (PAK), Muhammad Nawaz (PAK) could be our all-rounders.

PAK vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Muhammad Wasim (PAK), Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) could form the bowling attack.

PAK vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Litton Das (BAN), Muhammad Haris (PAK),Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK),Shan Masood (PAK), Afif Hossain (BAN),Shakib Al Hasan (BAN), Shadab Khan (PAK), Muhammad Nawaz (PAK),Muhammad Wasim (PAK), Taskin Ahmed (BAN), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN).

Shadab Khan (PAK) could be named as the captain of your PAK vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) could be selected as the vice-captain.

