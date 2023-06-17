New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Defending champions Manipur began their Senior Women's National Football Championship 2022-23 campaign with a 3-1 win over Maharashtra in a Group B match at the GNDU Main Ground, Amritsar, on Friday, according to the-aiff.com.

Dangmei Grace drew first blood for Manipur in the 24th minute. However, Arya More pulled Maharashtra back into the game with an equaliser 10 minutes later as the two sides headed into the break level on scores.

Also Read | Will Neymar Play Tonight in Brazil vs Guinea International Friendly 2023 Match? Here's Possibility of the PSG Star Featuring in the Starting XI.

In the second half, Heigrujam Daya Devi netted twice in quick succession to take the game away from Maharashtra's reach. Thereafter, Manipur held on to their lead and registered a convincing 3-1 win in the end.

Heigrujam Daya Devi was adjudged the Player of the Match for her game-changing display.

Also Read | World No 1 Neeraj Chopra to Compete in Lausanne Leg of Diamond League 2023: Organisers.

Haryana shock Railways

In the afternoon, at the GNDU Main Ground, Haryana stunned last year's finalists Indian Railways with a narrow 2-1 victory.

Santosh opened the scoring for Haryana with a spectacular strike from outside the box in the 35th minute. The team went on to double their lead in the 49th minute, courtesy Tannu's strike from close range.

Indian Railways showed a late resurgence as they pulled one back in the 81st minute via India international Anju Tamang. However, Haryana held on to their lead and took home the full three points. Santosh was awarded the Player of the Match.

Thumping win for Bengal

Bengal outclassed Himachal Pradesh 4-0 in their final Round opener. It all began with Barnali Karar's 20th minute strike. There was no stopping for the former champions after that.

Rimpa Haldar scored two goals in the second half, while Mousumi Murmu also found the back of the net as Bengal kicked off their campaign in style. The win also takes them to the top of the Group B table.

Haldar was named the Player of the Match. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)