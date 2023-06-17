New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) World No 1 javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who is recovering from a muscle strain, is likely to return to action for the sixth stage of the Wanda Diamond League in Lausanne on June 30.

There has been no official confirmation from the reigning Olympic champion as yet, but the official website of the competition said the Indian will be seen in action in the month-end meet.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Clash? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

"In the javelin, the Indian Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be challenged by the Czech Jakub Vadlejch and German Julian Weber," the website has stated.

Chopra had announced on Twitter last month that he had sustained a muscle strain during his training and, as a precautionary measure, he had pulled out of the FBK Games in the Netherlands (June 4) and the Paavo Nurmi meet in Finland (June 13).

Also Read | Ambati Rayudu Set to Join Politics, Likely to Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Andhra Pradesh: Report.

The 25-year-old is also out of action in the ongoing National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

He also has a scheduled tournament at the Golden Spike Ostrava in the Czech Republic on June 27 but an official announcement is awaited.

The 25-year-old had won the Doha Diamond League on May 5 with a throw of 88.67m, capping off a perfect start to the season.

There is also the World Championships (August 19-27) in Budapest, Hungary, which is the major event this year, along with the Diamond League Finals and the Asian Games.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)