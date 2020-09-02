Hampshire [UK], September 2 (ANI): Hampshire Cricket on Wednesday announced that Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi will play for the club in this year's Vitality Blast.

"The 20-year-old seamer will represent Hampshire in this year's Vitality Blast," Hampshire Cricket said in a statement.

The pacer will be joining the squad from September 2 to October 4. He will be available for the last seven group matches plus the knock-out stages, if Hampshire qualify.

Afridi on Tuesday helped Pakistan to win the third T20I against England as he took two wickets while conceding 28 runs in four overs.

Pakistan secured a five-run win in the match and with this, the visitors managed to level the three-match series. (ANI)

