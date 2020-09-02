A couple of days ago, Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan had labelled Suresh Raina as a prima donna and slammed him for pulling out of the IPL 2020 abruptly. However, the CSK owner said that his statement was taken out of context and team will always stand . Raina had pulled out of the IPL 2020 abruptly and the management of the Chennai Super Kings had said the 'Chinna Thalla' has pulled out of the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. The official account of CSK said that he would be unavailable for the entire season. Now the left-hander has reacted to the statement by Srinivasan and said that he a father can scold his son. Suresh Raina Finally Opens Up on His Decision to Pull Out of IPL 2020, Hints on CSK Comeback.

The Chinna Thalla rubbished the rift of rumours between him and Chennai Super Kings. “He is like a father figure to me and he’s always stood by me and is close to my heart. He treats me like his younger son and am sure a lot of what he said was taken out of context. Ek baap apne bacche ko daant sakta hai (A father can scold his son),” Raina told Cricbuzz.

Suresh Raina has hinted about his comeback for the IPL and said that it won't be surprising to see him back into the squad for the upcoming season of the IPL. Srinivasan has said that he treats Raina as his son but cannot talk much about his comeback. The team captain MS Dhoni and the CEO would be the ones to decide about the same.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 07:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).