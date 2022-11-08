Chennai, Nov 8 (PTI) M Shahrukh Khan's 69-ball century powered Tamil Nadu XI to a 58-run win over Bangladesh XI in the second one-dayer here on Tuesday.

Asked to bat by the visiting team, TN posted 306 for 7 in 47 overs in their innings which was interrupted by rain. In reply, Bangladesh could make only 194 for 6 in 40 overs when showers halted play and lost by 58 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method.

The home team had won the first match on Sunday by 11 runs.

TN openers L Suryapprakash (42, 44 balls, 5 fours) and N Jagadeesan (18, 20 balls, 3 fours) put on 28 runs before the latter was bowled by Rejaur Rahman Raja (1/21).

B Sai Sudharsan (40), captain B Indrajith (20) and N S Chaturved (26) got starts but did not go on to make bigger contributions while Khan who came in at No.6 took the game away from the Bangladesh team with his power-packed knock.

The burly right-handed batter added 53 runs for the fifth wicket with Chaturved before the latter fell. He was then involved in a half-century partnership with left-hander R Sanjay Yadav (39, 26 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes) which enabled the host team to put up a big score.

Chasing 310 for victory (DLS method), Bangladesh suffered an early blow when Mahmudul Hasan Joy fell to the second ball of the innings, caught and bowled by R Silambarasan (2/34).

Anamul Haque Bijoy (24) and Mohammad Saif Hasan (30) added 56 runs in quick time before the TN bowlers bounced back with wickets at regular intervals.

Brief scores:

Tamil Nadu XI 306 for seven in 47 overs (L Suryapprakash 42, B Sai Sudharsan 40, N S Chaturved 26, M Shahrukh Khan 100 not out (69b, 7x4, 4x6), R Sanjay Yadav 39) beat Bangladesh XI 194 for six in 40 overs (Mohammad Saif Hasan 30, Mohd Tawhid Hiridoy 73 not out (75b, 6x4s, 1x6), Jaker Ali Anik 36 not out, R Silambarasan 2/34) by 58 runs (DLS Method).

