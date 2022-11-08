Barcelona will face the fifth-place Osasuna away for their 14th league match and the last game before the World Cup begins. This match will take place at Estadio El Sadar on November 09, 2022, (Wednesday) at 2:00 am (IST). Barcelona is currently leading the table as their rivals' suffered a defeat against Rayo Vallecano. Both teams will be heading into the match after amazing wins on the weekend and both have lost only once in the last five league matches. Barcelona Transfer News: Youssoufa Moukoko Trageted By Catalan Giants.

Osasuna will have many missing faces including the on-loan Barcelona attacker Abde Ezzalzouli, the winger Kike Saverio due to a tendon injury, and their keeper Sergio Herrera also remains in doubt. These absentees did not seem to affect Osasuna against the Celta side hence the starting XI will more or less remain the same. E Avila who has scored three goals in the last two matches is likely to start the match once again. UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Playoff Draw: Barcelona Take on Manchester United, Juventus Face Nantes.

As for Barcelona, Pique is available for the match but is less likely to be a part of it as Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia are now fit and available for selection. Memphis Depay has once again been left out of the squad along with Jules Kounde, while Araujo, Sergi Roberto, and Kessie remain on the sidelines due to injury. Ansu Fati might be starting the match alongside Dembele and Lewandowski and Gavi might also be seen replacing the no. 5 from the squad against Almeria.

Barcelona is currently leading the title race and will try to maintain that as the players will be going off to carry out their national duties. Osasuna is on equal points with Real Sociedad and is battling for the Europa spot. No surprise Barcelona are the favourites to win the clash but it is an important match for both teams if they want to stay ahead in the race.

When is Osasuna vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Osasuna vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at the El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona. The game will be held on November 09, 2022 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 02:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Osasuna vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 are the official broadcaster of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into the Sports18 SD/HD channels to watch the Osasuna vs Barcelona clash live on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Osasuna vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can also watch La Liga 2022-23 in India on online platforms. Viacom18 are the official broadcasters and fans can tune into the Voot Select App and website to watch the live streaming of the Osasuna vs Barcelona football match.

