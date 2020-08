Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 7 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday said Shoaib Malik will travel to Southampton on August 15 if the all-rounder clears two COVID-19 tests.

"The PCB is planning to fly-out T20 specialist Shoaib Malik to Southampton on August 15, provided he returns two negative Covid-19 tests as per the agreed protocols and processes," PCB said in a statement.

Also Read | PAK 6/1 in 2 Overs, Lead by 113 | Pakistan vs England Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Shan Masood Out For Duck.

Pakistan are currently playing three-match Test series against hosts England. The Test series will be followed by three T20Is between both teams.

"The PCB had approved Shoaib's request for delayed departure so that he could spend some time with his family, whom he had not met since the start of the year," the statement read.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Captains List: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, Check Out Skippers of All 8 Teams in Indian Premier League 13.

"Meanwhile, assistant coach Shahid Aslam will return to Manchester on August 8. He had arrived in Lahore last week to attend his father's funeral," it added.

The first T20I will be played on August 28. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)