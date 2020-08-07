PAK vs ENG Live Score Updates, Day 3: The action resumes on Day 3 with Pakistan well placed on the driver’s seat. After posting 326 runs in the first innings, Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Afridi breathed fire with the new ball and rattled England’s top-order at the Old Trafford. Even the in-form Ben Stokes was dismissed for a duck as England were tottering at 12/3. Just when Joe Root and Ollie Pope looked like guiding England to safety, Yasir Shah dismissed the English captain. However, Pope (46) was joined by Jos Buttler (15) and the duo made sure no more damage is done till stumps. At the end of Day 2, the hosts were batting at 92-4, still trailing by 234 runs. Meanwhile, cricket fans must stay tuned for the live updates and commentary of Day 3 of the game. Pakistan vs England Highlights of 1st Test Day 2.

Apart from the Pakistan pacers, Day 2 belonged to Shan Masood who registered a scintillating century. After losing Babar Azam earlier in the day, Pakistan lost two more wickets cheaply and were reduced to 176-5. However, Masood was rock solid at one end and he kept scoring runs. He was well supported by Shadab Khan who scored 45. The southpaw went on to score his third consecutive ton as the visitors posted 326. He, in fact, became the first Pakistan opener since 1996 to score a Test hundred on England soil. Shan Masood Becomes First Pakistan Opener to Score a Test Century in England Since Saeed Anwar in 1996.

The upcoming day will be very crucial in the context of the game and could well decide the fate of the encounter. Pope and Buttler will aim to guide their side to a substantial total while the Pakistan bowlers will look to take the remaining six wickets as soon as possible.

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah