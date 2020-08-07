Pace from one end, accuracy at the other! Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas are bowling brilliantly in tandem. The red cherry has teased the bat on many occasions in the last few years and a wicket or two looks on the way. Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler are living dangerously but the situation demands resistance from them. Will they past the Test or not? only time will tell.
An eventful 37th over by young Naseem Shah. He found the edge of Jos Buttler which didn't carry to the slips while he beat the bat of Ollie Pope with his last bowl. The right-arm pacer is bowling very well and could take a wicket anytime.
100 runs up for England. They are still 224 runs behind Pakistan's first innings score and need this pair to build a big partnership.
Fifty! Half-century for Ollie Pope. His fifth Test fifty and he gets there in 81 deliveries with six fours to his name.
Shaheen Afridi starts the proceedings for Pakistan. Only one run from the opening over, courtesy a front-foot no-ball. Pope looked on the previous and is nearing a half-century. Jos Buttler is at the other end.
Shan Masood scored a brilliant century to help Pakistan post in excess of 300 runs in their opening innings. He lost Babar Azam early but found good company in Shadab Khan. the visitors were eventually all-out for 326. Shaheen Afridi then struck with his fourth delivery and sent back Rory Bruns before Mohammad Abbas ran wild with his seam bowling and two key wickets - Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes. The latter was out for a duck. Yasir Saha ended Joe Root's struggle to make it 62/4. But Ollie Pope has shown resilience while also keeping the runs flowing.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 3. the hosts will resume at their overnight score of 92/4 with Ollie Pope (46) and Jos Buttler (15) at the crease. Pakistan ran havoc with the ball in the final session of the previous days after piling up the runs on the scoreboard. They had England reeling at 12/3 at one stage before Yasir Shah removed Joe Root to make it four wickets. The visitors will start on a high.
PAK vs ENG Live Score Updates, Day 3: The action resumes on Day 3 with Pakistan well placed on the driver’s seat. After posting 326 runs in the first innings, Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Afridi breathed fire with the new ball and rattled England’s top-order at the Old Trafford. Even the in-form Ben Stokes was dismissed for a duck as England were tottering at 12/3. Just when Joe Root and Ollie Pope looked like guiding England to safety, Yasir Shah dismissed the English captain. However, Pope (46) was joined by Jos Buttler (15) and the duo made sure no more damage is done till stumps. At the end of Day 2, the hosts were batting at 92-4, still trailing by 234 runs. Meanwhile, cricket fans must stay tuned for the live updates and commentary of Day 3 of the game. Pakistan vs England Highlights of 1st Test Day 2.
Apart from the Pakistan pacers, Day 2 belonged to Shan Masood who registered a scintillating century. After losing Babar Azam earlier in the day, Pakistan lost two more wickets cheaply and were reduced to 176-5. However, Masood was rock solid at one end and he kept scoring runs. He was well supported by Shadab Khan who scored 45. The southpaw went on to score his third consecutive ton as the visitors posted 326. He, in fact, became the first Pakistan opener since 1996 to score a Test hundred on England soil. Shan Masood Becomes First Pakistan Opener to Score a Test Century in England Since Saeed Anwar in 1996.
The upcoming day will be very crucial in the context of the game and could well decide the fate of the encounter. Pope and Buttler will aim to guide their side to a substantial total while the Pakistan bowlers will look to take the remaining six wickets as soon as possible.
England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah