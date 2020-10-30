Paphos, Cyprus, Oct 30 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma got off to a good start, signing a bogey-free four-under 67 to be placed Tied-18th after the first round of the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open here.

Sharma birdied the fifth and ninth on the first half of the course and then closed with birdies on 17th and 18th.

SSP Chawrasia carded an even-par 71 and was placed T-83rd, needing a solid second round to play the weekend.

Sharma's 67 equalled the best he has shot since he resumed his European Tour campaign with the Hero Open in August. He has now shot 67 on four occasions.

Sharma has been following a busy schedule with the Cyprus Open being his 12th start in 14 weeks, but his best result has been Tied-26th at the ASI Scottish Open.

American Johannes Veerman and Mitch Waite of England share the lead after carding seven-under 64 in the first European Tour event to be held on the Mediterranean island.

Cyprus became the 50th nation to host the European Tour in its 48-year history.

Waite carded an eagle, seven birdies and two bogeys to sign for a 64 on a low-scoring day, while Veerman joined him on that position after his fifth birdie of the day on the 18th hole, adding to an eagle he carded on the 10th.

In a share of third place on six-under are former Ryder Cup players Jamie Donaldson and Andy Sullivan, Joel Stalter of France and Finland's Sami Valimaki (both winners on the European Tour this season) and David Drysdale of Scotland.

