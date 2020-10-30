Antoine Greizmann has been in the news for being unhappy with Barcelona for not getting enough game time. However, he featured in the playing XI against Juventus in the Champions League 2020 but sadly had a goalless outing. Barcelona might have won the game 2-0, but Griezmann did not have a great day on the field. After the match, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman defended the French player and said that he couldn’t have done any better. The attacker has been goalless since the last six games. Koeman summed up his goalless stint as sheer bad luck and also reaffirmed that he will start scoring goals. Antoine Griezmann Transfer News Update: Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal Interested in Barcelona Striker.

The French player is featured in all the five matches of the La Liga but yet remained goalless. "He must continue to work. What he’s doing well is creating chances for others, and we can’t complain about him. When luck’s not on your side, the only solution is to keep working. That’s the same for any player. The goal will come, I have no doubt about that," he said during the post-match interview. During his stint with Atletico Madrid, he had netted 133 goals in 257 outings.

Since the time of Griezmann joining Barcelona, there have been rumours of how things are not too good between Lionel Messi and the Frenchman. It was said that Messi did not want Greizmann to be a part of Barcelona and instead preferred Neymar Jr. It would be interesting to see of Griezmann continues to stay with the Catalans.

