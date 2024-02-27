Gangtok, Feb 27 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday said his government will develop the Kitam Ground in Namchi district as a world-class cricket stadium.

Addressing a public meeting in Namchi, he said international as well as domestic cricket matches will be played at the stadium.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer Makes Himself Available For Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Semifinals, Named In Mumbai’s Squad Against Tamil Nadu.

"We have taken a decision to develop Kitam Ground as a world-class cricket stadium under the guidance of the BCCI," he said.

Tamang said Sikkim will have three cricket stadiums -- Yangang Ground and Mining Ground in Rangpo and the Kitam Ground in Namchi, all of which will be operated by the BCCI.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of RCB-W vs GG-W Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Sports18 and JioCinema Online.

The Mining Ground is already hosting Ranji Trophy matches for the last two years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)