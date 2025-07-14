London, Jul 14 (PTI) India pacer Mohammed Siraj was on Monday penalised 15 per cent of his match fee and docked one demerit point following an aggressive reaction to the wicket of England opener Ben Ducket on day four of the third Test at Lord's here.

Siraj, who has taken four wickets in the Test, was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the International Cricket Council's Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match".

Siraj gave Duckett a fiery send-off and brushed shoulders with the opener after dismissing him for 12 runs in England's second innings on Sunday.

England were all out for 192 in 62.1 overs. India, who ended the day at 58/4 on day 4, are 135 runs away from victory.

"Mohammed Siraj has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after a breach in the ICC Code of Conduct during India's Test match against England at Lord's," said ICC in a statement.

"After the dismissal, Siraj celebrated close to the batter in his follow-through and made contact as Duckett began his walk back to the Lord's long room," the statement added.

"In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to Siraj's disciplinary record, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his tally to two demerit points."

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.

Siraj then went on to dismiss top-order batter Ollie Pope for four, reducing the hosts to 42 for 2.

Siraj's fiery send-off was one of several such moments on day four of the Test when a total of 14 wickets fell.

