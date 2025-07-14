To be honest, the real Test for both India and England will be on the fifth day of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025. It will be a test of patience for Team India and a test of mind games & ability to scalp quick wickets without leaking runs for hosts England. India national cricket team are batting 58/4 and needs just 135 more runs in the entire day 5 to make the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy stand 2-1. But, the Indian cricket team have just six wickets in hand, and England needs to bundle Team India before they reach the target of 193 to win this one. IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: India’s Washington Sundar Joins Special Club After Dazzling at Lord’s With Record-Shattering Four-Wicket Haul Against England.

India have already lost the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, captain Shubman Gill and Akash Deep. The side still has KL Rahul at the crease, batting at 33 not out. The batter will be a symbol of faith for the ICT fans in this chase, having slammed a century in the first innings. They still have proven stars like Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to bat, who are in fine form. But, this chase will be no cake-walk, after all, they will need to face Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, and other quality pacers. A draw looks unlikely in this small target, but what if it rains? Will it rain on Day 5 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025, read below and find out.

London Weather Forecast for IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 5

Like in most of the playing time of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025, rain is expected to not interrupt the play for most of the time. The weather is expected to be pleasant, with a temperature of around 20 to 26 degrees Celsius, also a clear sky is predicted for the match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. However, there might be minor drizzles for a very short period by 9 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: Brydon Carse’s Stunning Spell Leaves India at Disadvantage, Men in Blue Post 58/4 While Chasing 193.

A smooth game, uninterrupted by the rain is expected on day 5 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in the British capital of London, starting at 3:30 PM IST on July 14, except for the minor rain halt predicted in the forecast. However, in the most unlikely case of rain stopping major parts of the play, with no team achieving the target, a draw like in any other Test cricket match will be in result.

