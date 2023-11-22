Bhubaneshwar, Nov 22 (PTI) Six franchises picked up 145 players from a pool of 290 exponents during the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) Season 2 draft, held here on Wednesday.

On a day when the franchises spent Rs 3.9 crore, 18 players were retained, while 33 youngsters between 16 and 18 years of age were also picked.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Back to Mumbai Indians? Star Indian All-Rounder Reportedly to be Traded By Gujarat Titans In IPL 2024 Transfer Window.

Mumbai Khiladis picked 16-year-old Sunil Patra from Odisha, while 17-year-olds M Mugilan of Puducherry and Maharashtra's Ganesh Borkar were drafted by Chennai Quick Guns and Rajasthan Warriors respectively.

Maharashtra's Mahesh Shinde became the first pick of the draft for the second successive season. The 28-year-old defender was drafted by Mumbai Khiladis, which also retained Gajanan Shengal and Sreejesh S after their impressive performances in the inaugural edition.

Also Read | India vs Australia, 1st T20I 2023, Visakhapatnam Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Vijay Hajare, Adhithya Ganpule and Laxman Gawas were the other star players to be picked by Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas and Chennai Quick Guns, respectively.

Gujarat Giants and Rajasthan Warriors drafted 25 and 22 players respectively to complete their squads, while defending champions Odisha Juggernauts too ensured a good balance of youth and experience.

"Ultimate Kho Kho will be driving young Indian fans in Season 2. What makes it special is that 33 players in Season 2 will be between 16 and 18 years of age. With an average age of 22.5 years, Season 2 is poised to be faster, stronger and bolder," UKK CEO and League Commissioner Tenzing Niyogi said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)