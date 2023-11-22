Now the main focus will be on T20 cricket as the ODI World Cup is over, the next major stop will be the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024. India will be taking on Australia in the five-match T20I series. The first match between India and Australia will take place at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, November 23. India and Australia have produced some amazing T20I games in the past. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs AUS Cricket Match in Visakhapatnam

Suryakumar Yadav will be leading the 'Men in Blue' side for the T20I series. The last time India and Australia met for a T20I match was back in September 2022 in which India clinched up the win. Ahead of the IND vs AUS clash, we take a look at Visakhapatnam weather and rain forecast.

Visakhapatnam Weather Report

Visakhapatnam Weather Report (Source: Accuweather.com)

The weather in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, November 23 is overcast. The temperatures will vary between 26-27 degrees Celsius. In addition, there are very few chances of rain which seems like botherable news for fans.

Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium usually provides great help to the batters. In the past, we have seen quite a few high-scoring matches in this stadium. Slow bowlers also get some help from this surface.

