Sports News | Sophie Ecclestone Aims to Become 'one of the Best Players'

London [UK], May 25 (ANI): England women cricket team's Sophie Ecclestone has said that she is aiming to become one of the best players who has ever played women's cricket.

"Just to become one of the best players that's ever played women's cricket really, and be one of the best spinners and be remembered by that," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Ecclestone as saying when asked to name her greatest ambition in cricket.

Since making her international debut at the age of 17 in a T20 match, Ecclestone has done exceedingly well in the shortest format of the game.

Ecclestone sits at the top of ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings and is the youngest woman to take 50 T20I wickets.

She feels the England team is going in the right direction and expressed her desire of contributing with the bat as well.

"It would be really nice to know that I can bat as well as bowl and give something else to the team, not just my bowling. I definitely feel the England team are going in the right direction," Ecclestone said.

"As the years go by everyone's getting fitter and stronger and everyone's trying to improve different aspects of their game, so hopefully we can go to the World Cup in New Zealand and win it again. I hope we can get some international cricket in at the end of the summer," she added. (ANI)

