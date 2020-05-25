Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers: Get Free Telecast Details of GRD vs DVE With Match Time in India

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Grenadines Divers and Dark View Explorers will lock horns in match 12 of the Vincy Premier T10 League. GRD vs DVE clash will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent on May 25, 2020 (Monday). VPL 2020 is one of the very few competitions that are still active as coronavirus has brought the entire sporting world to a halt. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming of Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers, can scroll down below for more details. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020.

Grenadines Divers recorded their first win the tournament last time around when they defeated Fort Charlotte Drivers by 22 runs and will be looking to continue the momentum in this game as well. Dark View Explorers, on the other hand, have gone off the boil as after winning their first game of the competition have lost back-to-back games and will be hoping to get their campaign back on track. Download Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

When to Watch for Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

Grenadines Divers and Dark View Explorers will take each other on in match 12 of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent on May 25, 2020 (Monday). The clash is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 12:30 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, fans will not be able to live telecast the Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers match on their television sets as there are no official broadcasters for the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 in India.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

FanCode will be live streaming the Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers match for fans in India. Viewers can either download the FanCode app or watch live action on the FanCode website. Fans in the Caribbean can enjoy the live action of 2020 Vincy Premier T10 League on SportsMax.